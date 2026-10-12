Vijay’s wishlist to Modi: Rs 5,110 crore school funds dues, Metro for Coimbatore & Madurai, CMRL expansion, two more high-speed rail

Sharing the stage with Modi for the first time, Vijay thanked him for inaugurating the Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II and sought early approval for the network's third phase, including proposed extensions from the airport to Kilambakkam and from Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram.

"Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, an amount of Rs 5,110 crore of the central share is due to Tamil Nadu. I request the government of India to release the amount without any conditions," Vijay said.

The request comes amid a standoff between the Centre and Tamil Nadu over the implementation of the PM-SHRI schools scheme, which is linked to the National Education Policy, 2020. The State has opposed the NEP's three-language formula and retained its two-language policy.

Vijay urged the Centre to reconsider the Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, citing their importance to the future development and economic growth of western and southern Tamil Nadu. He also sought approval for an inter-State Metro corridor linking Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra in Karnataka, saying it would benefit both states.