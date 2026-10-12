In TN, Modi pledges support, unveils Rs 13,000-crore projects

Emphasising urban mobility as a key component of development, Modi said expanding road networks alone was insufficient and that efficient public transport was essential to easing the daily commute of ordinary citizens, students and senior citizens.

He cited the expansion of metro rail connectivity across India, saying the number of cities with metro services has risen from five in 2014 to 25, while the operational network has grown from around 250 km to more than 1,100 km.

The Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, was among the key projects inaugurated. The corridor features a 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for national highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore and railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore.