Vijayabaskar to join TVK on June 29; CM Vijay to attend event

“He will formally join the TVK on June 29 at RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be present at the event. The programme is likely to be held in the evening. Thousands of his supporters are also expected to join the party along with him,” a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.

The functionary said several former MPs, MLAs and local body representatives from various political parties are also expected to join the ruling party during the programme.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Vijayabaskar received assurances from the party leadership regarding his future responsibilities in the organisation.