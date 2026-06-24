Vijayabaskar to join TVK on June 29; CM Vijay to attend event

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister and ex-Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar will join the ruling TVK on June 29 in the presence of Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay at a party event in Neelankarai.
The development comes days after Vijayabaskar resigned as MLA from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency and quit the AIADMK. Since then, he has held a series of discussions with the TVK leadership regarding his political future.
On Wednesday, Vijayabaskar met TVK general secretary and Water Resources Minister N Anand at the latter’s residence on Greenways Road here. The meeting lasted for more than an hour and focused on his induction into the ruling party and his role in the organisation, sources said.
“He will formally join the TVK on June 29 at RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be present at the event. The programme is likely to be held in the evening. Thousands of his supporters are also expected to join the party along with him,” a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.
The functionary said several former MPs, MLAs and local body representatives from various political parties are also expected to join the ruling party during the programme.
Sources familiar with the discussions said Vijayabaskar received assurances from the party leadership regarding his future responsibilities in the organisation.