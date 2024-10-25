Vijay monitors TVK conference preparation through CCTV, video conference

CHENNAI: With only two days left for his newly formed party’s first State conference, actor-politician Vijay is said to be actively monitoring the arrangements through CCTV and video conferencing, and advising the team on ensuring essential public amenities.

Based on Vijay’s instructions, TVK general secretary N Anand reached the conference venue in V Salai in Vikravandi early on Friday morning to oversee the preparations for the State conference scheduled to be held on October 27.

In a conference call, Vijay asked the party functionaries about the availability of drinking water, toilet facilities, and parking space, stressing the importance of ensuring public convenience, said a Thanthi TV report.

The conference will commence with Vijay hoisting the party flag on a 100-foot pole before addressing attendees, added the report.

Public access to the conference venue will be restricted from October 22 to October 26.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan extended his wishes for the upcoming conference, praising party leader Vijay for moving in the right direction.