TVK conference: 800-m ramp for Vijay, 1.5 km road, 100-m high flagpole get ready

CHENNAI: The preparations for Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first State conference are going on in full swing. The event is scheduled on October 27 at Vikravandi.

According to a Maalaimalar report, 80 per cent of the works have been completed.

There will be an 800-metre ramp on which Vijay would walk and meet the party members participating in the conference.

The report said that the actor-politician would first hoist the party flag on a 100-foot-tall pole. He would them proceed from there to the conference stage. A new tar road is being laid for him to travel 1.5 km from the flagpole to the stage.

At the conference venue, 937 poles fitted with 15,000 lights are being installed.

There are five entry points and 15 exit routes at the venue, and the entire space would be monitored using more than 500 cameras.

To avoid any commotion during parking, a 207-acre space has also been prepared for volunteers to park their vehicles.

The party has also restricted the public from accessing the conference ground from October 22 to October 26.