'Vidiyal' word dropped from free bus scheme

When asked about the change, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban avoided confirming that the scheme's name had been altered. Responding to repeated questions on whether the word "Vidiyal" had been removed, the minister repeatedly said, "It is Magalir Payanam," and maintained that it was a free travel scheme for women. He did not explain why the word had been dropped from the signage.

The Magalir Vidiyal Payanam scheme was launched by the DMK government on the first day after former Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office in 2021. It provides free travel for women in ordinary government buses.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has, however, promised to replace the existing scheme with the Vetri Payanam (Victory Journey) Scheme, under which women will be allowed to travel free of cost on all categories of government buses. However, the new scheme was yet to be launched.