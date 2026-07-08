Don't use govt school students to promote reels, DMK tells minister

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday criticised Industries Minister S Keerthana for demotivating government school students in the name of inspection, alleging that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was using schoolchildren for political stunts, shooting reels 'humiliating' kids and teachers.
The social media in-charge of the DMK women's wing, PM Yazhini, alleged that the minister's visit to the Thiruthangal Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, where she questioned students in English and reportedly remarked that "last-bench students are weak in English", had caused embarrassment to students and triggered widespread criticism.
She said improving the quality of education in government schools should be achieved through systematic administrative reforms and support for teachers, rather than through "publicity stunts" involving cameras inside classrooms.
Accusing the TVK government of lacking achievements to showcase, Yazhini claimed that ministers were increasingly conducting publicity-oriented inspections at government hospitals and schools. She further alleged that ruling party functionaries had been using educational institutions for political messaging by displaying images of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to students.
The DMK functionary urged the government to keep politics out of educational institutions and warned against using children as "political shields" for publicity. She said attempts to create a sense of inferiority among students for political gain would not be accepted by the public.