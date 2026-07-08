Don't use govt school students to promote reels, DMK tells minister

The social media in-charge of the DMK women's wing, PM Yazhini, alleged that the minister's visit to the Thiruthangal Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, where she questioned students in English and reportedly remarked that "last-bench students are weak in English", had caused embarrassment to students and triggered widespread criticism.

She said improving the quality of education in government schools should be achieved through systematic administrative reforms and support for teachers, rather than through "publicity stunts" involving cameras inside classrooms.