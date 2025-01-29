Vengaivayal case: Thirumavalavan slams State government for blocking access, demands CBI probe

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday criticised the State government and State police for cordoning off Vengaivayal to prevent political leaders and advocates from meeting the victims and the three Dalit youths named in the CB-CID’s charge sheet in connection with the case involving the mixing of human faeces in the overhead water tank.

He reiterated that the government should transfer the case to the CBI for a high-level investigation.

Efforts of VCK workers to reach out to the affected Dalit people in Vengaivayal, who were anguished after the CB-CID implicating them in the case, were thwarted by the police. They were arrested and released later in the day. "These restrictions on entering Vengaivayal are condemnable and amount to the snatching of democratic rights," Thiruma told reporters.

“The police have also prevented the party’s advocate wing from meeting the affected people. It is shocking,” he said, urging the government to refrain from adopting such an approach.

Several political parties, including alliance parties, objected to the charge sheet filed in the case. The government should consider the consequences and relook into its approach, Thirumavalavan added. “I request the government to voluntarily hand over the case to the CBI. I hope the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) will consider my plea,” he added.

On Governor R N Ravi’s remark that he would like to see a Dalit become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Chidambaram MP said that while the gubernatorial head holds a constitutional post, he projects himself as a politician. He is attempting to lure the Dalits of the State towards the RSS and BJP. It is part of their conspiracy to deceive Dalits in the State. However, the Governor will fail in his efforts, as the Dalits in the State will never fall prey to such ill-conceived plans.





