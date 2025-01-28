No need for Stalin to protect Vengaivayal culprits, but we don’t trust cops or their version: VCK’s Aloor Shanavas

CHENNAI: Extending a clean chit to the State government over the Vengaivayal CB-CID charge sheet implicating fellow Dalits in the case of polluting water meant for SC community, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) deputy general secretary Aloor Shanavas told Shanmugha Sundaram J that there is no obligation on the part of Chief Minister MK Stalin to help the real culprits evade justice or falsely implicate innocents. However, the VCK leader questioned whether the State police and bureaucracy share the same commitment (to deliver justice in the case). “The party is calling for a CBI probe into the incident,” said the VCK deputy general secretary in an interview to DT Next.

The two-time MLA shared his thoughts on various issues and political leaders in this exclusive one-to-one. He labelled actor Vijay a “showbiz politician” lacking political insight and accused NTK chief coordinator Seeman of furthering the RSS-BJP’s goal of diluting Dravidian politics by way of using disparaging remarks and attacks against social reformist Periyar.

Excerpts from the interview:

VCK has had its share of controversies amidst the positive development of the Election Commission’s recognising it as a State party. What is your view on the party’s journey?

Building a political party, establishing a vote bank, and staying relevant in the political landscape for 25 years is no small achievement, especially for someone from the Dalit community with no political backing or financial support. Now, the party has its own symbol and has emerged as an unavoidable force in State and national politics. This is truly a remarkable feat.

The credit goes entirely to our leader Thol Thirumavalavan, whose unwavering political will and strong opposition to the RSS, its political bandwagon BJP, and their Hindutva politics have been commendable. His political maturity in devising strategy has positioned the party as a significant Ambedkarite-Periyarist force in national politics.

As an MLA of the alliance party, which has been critical of the incumbent on occasions, how do you evaluate the nearly four years of the DMK government? Have they been accommodative towards VCK’s demands on various issues?

Regimes may change, but the bureaucracy (the ruling class) largely remains the same. It has its own characteristics and policies, and it often adopts an aggressive stance to implement them. The people-elected government, be it the DMK or the AIADMK, has its limitations. It is a reality across the country.

The DMK is struggling to make progress despite the system and also facing challenges from the BJP-led Union Government, which poses serious obstacles to administration and smooth functioning in the State.

We are fully aware of these challenges. However, we cannot remain silent on crucial issues. It is our responsibility to bring such matters to the government’s attention, and if needed, we protest without compromising our ideology.

We never back down from our stance for the sake of maintaining alliance harmony. Other alliance parties have also raised sensitive issues where the opposition has failed, such as the protests over the 12-hour workday for labourers, the Samsung workers’ protest, and the Vengaivayal issue.

The Vengaivayal case was transferred to the CB-CID following demands from political parties, especially VCK. Now, your party is expressing shock over its findings and appealing to the court not to accept the charge sheet filed by the investigation team. Why?

The charge sheet in the Vengaivayal case offers no new information. The details it contains were already talked about two years ago. Worse, they implicate three youths from the Dalit community (which was at the receiving end). We do not trust the report, nor the State police’s version. Therefore, we are calling for a CBI probe to ensure an impartial investigation. There is nothing wrong in requesting a higher-level, unbiased probe in such a sensitive case.

The CB-CID submitted its report after examining nearly 400 witnesses, 200 mobile phone records, and scientific evidence. Yet, the VCK is unhappy with the findings. Are you implying that the VCK lacks confidence in the DMK government’s handling of the Vengaivayal issue?

No. There is no compulsion on part of the government or Chief Minister MK Stalin to help the real culprits escape justice or to falsely implicate the innocent. However, we have doubts about whether the officials investigating the case share the same intent and commitment. We have seen this in various issues, particularly in cases involving SC/ST communities, where we had to protest just to get an FIR filed. This is precisely why the SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee exists, chaired by the CM. Moreover, we are not obligated to blindly accept the police’s version. There is logic behind our demand—no one would mix human faeces in water that they or their family would drink. That’s why we’re calling for a fresh investigation.

The VCK raised similar concerns in the BSP leader Armstrong’s murder case. At the end of the investigation, those claims were dispelled. What is your view on this?

We strongly believed there was a larger network behind Armstrong’s murder and called for a CBI probe. It was due to this demand and the resulting pressure that the investigation expanded, uncovering a larger conspiracy and leading to the arrest of several individuals linked to the AIADMK, Congress, BJP, and other political parties. Once the police established the case, we did not raise further doubts. However, the case has not yet reached its final stage.

Is the VCK succumbing to pressure to react to social media campaigns, questioning your party’s commitment in the company of the DMK alliance, especially in your journey fighting for the rights of the oppressed?

We never succumb to pressure and are clear about the difference between ideology and alliance. We stand for issues that concerns of the people, without compromising our ideology. It has nothing to do with alliance politics. It is the VCK that has protested on issues like Vengaivayal, the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, and workers’ rights, not the AIADMK, which did not announce any demonstration for Vengaivayal. The AIADMK leader (Edappadi K Palaniswami) spoke for nearly 90 minutes in the recent Assembly session, but did not raise the issue of Vengaivayal. This shows that we do not take up issues based on vote-bank politics, nor do we succumb to social media campaigns, as demonstrated by our action against Aadhav Arjuna.

What is your perception of NTK chief Seeman’s tirade pitting Periyar against slain LTTE leader Prabhakaran? Why do you think is Periyar and his ideology are being targeted now?

Periyar was an icon who fought for the rights of women and the oppressed throughout his life, remaining steadfast in his ideology for over 70 years. This is why he continues to be an undisputed leader among the people. Divisive forces like the BJP and RSS have been unable to make inroads here. Their repeated attempts have failed. Now, NTK leader Seeman is aiding them by trying to dilute Dravidian ideology. This aligns with the long-term political strategy of the RSS-BJP. It is the reason why BJP leaders and Hindu ideologues are supporting Seeman, whose campaign is a bundle of lies and contradictions with a malice intention.

What is your perception of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his politics? What about his silence on Seeman’s disparaging statement on Periyar?.

Vijay rarely speaks on any issues. Even his visit to Parandur turned out to be mere “showpiece politics.” He did not engage with the protesting people or understand the issue at hand. He even avoids meeting the media, making him the second leader, after Prime Minister Modi, in fear of facing the press. If he were genuinely outspoken, he would have addressed the media. This shows he is being tutored and scripted, delivering dialogues for specific occasions rather than expressing his own views.