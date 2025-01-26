TVK chief Vijay demands Madras HC-supervised SIT probe into Vengaivayal case`

CHENNAI: As allies and opposition parties mount criticism against the CB-CID’s indictment of three Dalits in the case of mixing human faeces in a public overhead water tank in Vengaivayal case, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay called for a special investigation team (SIT) to be constituted under the direct supervision of the Madras High Court to investigate the case, demanding that the true perpetrators be brought to justice.

On Friday, the CB-CID informed the Madras High Court that three Dalit individuals from the Vengaivayal area — Sudarsan, Muthukrishnan, and Muraliraja — had perpetrated the crime due to personal enmity. The probe agency filed its chargesheet in the case before a special court for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases in Pudukkottai on January 20, 2025.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Vijay in a post on social media platform X said, “In the Vengaivayal case, there have been various opinions about who are the perpetrators. Therefore, with an unbiased view, the true criminals should be identified and punished, and justice should be provided to the victims. This will restore public confidence that proper justice has been served," he said. He also emphasised that if the results of the ongoing investigation are under question, there should be no hesitation in holding a fresh investigation.

Vijay further criticised the delay in investigation reports filed by the CB-CID, cautioning that if the central government orders a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it would only lead to more delays and prevent timely justice for the people of Vengaivayal. "The real culprits must be punished, and preventive measures should be taken to ensure that such a heinous act does not occur again in the future," Vijay reiterated.

Massive outrage had erupted across the state after reports of the mixing of human faeces at the overhead tank (OHT) at the Vengaivayal Dalit colony in Pudukkottai district came to light on December 26, 2022. After an initial investigation by the local police for around a month, the probe into the case was transferred to the state’s Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in January 2023. The probe agency filed its chargesheet in the case on Friday.

The CB-CID in its report said that an incident that occurred on October 2, 2022, was the trigger point for the December incident. On that day, Jeevanantham, father of Muraliraja, a police constable with the Tamil Nadu Police Armed Reserve unit was scolded in a grama sabha meeting by Muthaiah, husband of Padma, the Muthukadu village panchayat president, for raising a question on the maintenance of overhead water tank at Vengaivayal. Jeevanantham was rebuked in a way that caused insult to him.

In revenge for the alleged insult, the incident — mixing of human faeces in the water tank — was orchestrated by Muraliraja and it has been established with proof, the government said. When the mobile phones of Muraliraja, Sudarshan, Muthaiah, Muthukrishnan and others were subjected to forensic probe, it was found that several photographs and conversations related to the incident had been deleted.

Allies, oppn raises concerns about Dalit youth being named as accused

Both allies and opposition parties have raised concerns about the naming of three Dalit youths in the case. The Congress, which is part of the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state, has called for a fresh investigation into the case.

The CB-CID’s report was also condemned by the VCK and the CPM, both allies of the ruling DMK and part of the INDIA bloc, who accused the police of trying to protect the actual culprits and closing the two-year-old case. They have also sought a CBI probe.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said the chargesheet has been filed in a haste against three men from the Scheduled Castes and demanded CBI probe. BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan accused the DMK regime of depicting the affected people as perpetrators of the crime and said the SC people cannot expect justice from the DMK government. Murugan, also accusing the ruling dispensation of enacting a 'drama' in the name of investigation for over 2 years, sought a CBI probe.

