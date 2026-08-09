Velumani faction renews pressure on EPS, seeks return of Sasikala and Dhinakaran to AIADMK; blames EPS for electoral defeats

In a letter to Palaniswami, the two leaders also sought the re-induction of former executive and general council members who were removed from the party after May 13, 2026, along with restoration of their previous organisational posts.

They said the AIADMK's electoral setbacks were linked to several political decisions and alleged that key decisions were being taken without adequate consultation with senior functionaries.

The leaders cited the party's decision not to accept Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion to include TTV Dhinakaran in the alliance during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They also referred to the AIADMK contesting the 2021 Assembly elections without parties such as the DMDK, its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the failure to form an alliance with the TVK during the 2026 Assembly elections.