Velumani faction renews pressure on EPS, seeks return of Sasikala and Dhinakaran to AIADMK; blames EPS for electoral defeats

CHENNAI: Former ministers SP Velumani and Natham Viswanathan have renewed pressure on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking the return of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran to the party and the reinstatement of more than 400 expelled functionaries.
In a letter to Palaniswami, the two leaders also sought the re-induction of former executive and general council members who were removed from the party after May 13, 2026, along with restoration of their previous organisational posts.
They said the AIADMK's electoral setbacks were linked to several political decisions and alleged that key decisions were being taken without adequate consultation with senior functionaries.
The leaders cited the party's decision not to accept Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion to include TTV Dhinakaran in the alliance during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They also referred to the AIADMK contesting the 2021 Assembly elections without parties such as the DMDK, its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the failure to form an alliance with the TVK during the 2026 Assembly elections.
They further said any move to join hands with the DMK and form a government after the 2026 elections would be against the AIADMK's core ideology. They claimed the issue had contributed to a rift within the party, with 25 MLAs turning against the party leadership.
With local body elections expected within the next six months, Velumani and Viswanathan urged Palaniswami to take steps to strengthen the party.
The demand to bring back Sasikala and Dhinakaran, along with restoring expelled functionaries, is seen as a fresh attempt by the Velumani faction to influence the AIADMK's future course.
The EPS camp has removed several functionaries from organisational posts following the recent internal revolt, amid efforts to maintain control over the party's executive and general council meetings.