Loss of trust: Confidence motion triggers virtual split within AIADMK

With both sides refusing to relent, and Palaniswami faction seeking action under anti-defection law against the 25 MLAs for voting in favour of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, the dispute is swiftly inching its way towards the corridors of the court.

What made the split almost formal was the decision by the rebel faction, led by C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani, voted in favour of the government during the confidence motion on Wednesday, while 22 legislators part of the Palaniswami faction voted against it. Both sides indulged in a wordy quarrel inside the Assembly over this. But that was only the beginning of the war of words that later played out outside the House.

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami alleged that the rebels defied the whip after being lured by the ruling party with promises of ministerial berths, and termed the episode as horse-trading. He also criticised Speaker JCD Prabhakar for allowing Velumani to speak during the confidence motion debate against Assembly rules.

As the AIADMK general secretary, only he had the authority to appoint the party whip, Palaniswami asserted, and added that senior leader Agri SS Krishnamoorthy, whom he appointed as whip, had issued directions to vote against the motion. However, MLAs belonging to the Shanmugam faction violated it. He also denied allegations that he had tried to become the chief minister with the support of the DMK.