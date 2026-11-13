Veeramani case: 720-page document lists 49 witnesses; names granite baron, two drivers

After formation of the team, seven fresh cases were registered on the complaint of survivors/their mothers with respect to nine Victims.

Among those seven cases, chargesheet was filed in connection with the case was registered on September 27, based on the complaint of the mother of the minor survivor.

The child aged 14 years belongs to Scheduled Caste was sexually abused by Veeramani. His drivers Parthiban and Babu brought her to Veeramani’s place where she was sexually abused, an official statement said.