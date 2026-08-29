84-year-old granite businessman held in Chennai for sexually exploiting minor girl

CHENNAI: A prominent businessman, R Veeramani (84), founder of Gem Granites and his two associates, were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) for sexual abuse of a minor girl.
Police said that the action was taken based on a video evidence submitted by an activist to the city police’s ITPU (Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit), which showed an elderly man sexually exploiting a young girl.
Police sources said that a pen-drive with the video was sent to the ITPU in October 2025 and a case was registered, but action was delayed for several months. Police identified the man in the video as prominent industrialist, R Veeramani and began probe.
Investigations revealed that he had rented a house in Teynampet where he sexually exploited several minor girls and women while video evidence is available for one act of sexual abuse. Police found that Veeramani had entrusted the management of the rented property to his associates, Mahendra Simhan (64) and his wife, Shanthi (60).
The case was registered by the Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Vice Squad on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint filed by a social activist. Police said that the investigation later established the identity of the man seen in the recording and the case was subsequently revived and transferred to the ITPU, which arrested the trio.
City police are also probing if the minor was sexually abused by more than one person. The top brass has further ordered an inquiry to ascertain why action was delayed on the complaint since October 2025. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.