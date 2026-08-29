84-year-old granite businessman held in Chennai for sexually exploiting minor girl

Police said that the action was taken based on a video evidence submitted by an activist to the city police’s ITPU (Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit), which showed an elderly man sexually exploiting a young girl.

Police sources said that a pen-drive with the video was sent to the ITPU in October 2025 and a case was registered, but action was delayed for several months. Police identified the man in the video as prominent industrialist, R Veeramani and began probe.

Investigations revealed that he had rented a house in Teynampet where he sexually exploited several minor girls and women while video evidence is available for one act of sexual abuse. Police found that Veeramani had entrusted the management of the rented property to his associates, Mahendra Simhan (64) and his wife, Shanthi (60).