VCK chief criticises Udhayanidhi's remarks, urges Tamil Nadu government not to jail him before Assembly session

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday (August 4) criticised Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks at the recent DMK protest in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water rights issue, saying a person holding such a responsible position should have avoided making comments that could be construed as carrying a double meaning.
In a post on X, Thirumavalavan said that while alleging the Chief Minister was focused only on filing false cases against opposition leaders, members of the crowd shouted the name of a popular actress.
He said Udhayanidhi, in an attempt to respond sarcastically, made a remark that lent itself to an inappropriate interpretation.
He said the comment had escalated into a national issue, drawing criticism and debate in the English media.
"The Leader of the Opposition should have avoided speaking in a mocking style that conveyed a double meaning. Such an approach, which is perceived as insulting a woman, is not befitting his political stature and is inconsistent with civilised politics," Thirumavalavan said.
He further said political leaders should not allow themselves to be carried away by the mood of the crowd and make emotionally driven remarks that demean women. The perception created by the comment, he said, deserved condemnation.
At the same time, Thirumavalavan urged the ruling government not to keep Udhayanidhi in jail ahead of the Assembly session scheduled to begin on Wednesday (August 5). He said refraining from imprisoning the Leader of the Opposition would enhance public perception of the government.
He also said that, given the present situation, it was important for all political parties and the public to unite in raising their voice for Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water and to draw the attention of the Union government to the issue.