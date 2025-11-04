Vasan: Parties afraid of DMK took part in anti-SIR meet

TIRUCHY: Those political parties who were afraid of the DMK took part in the all party meeting organised against the SIR implementation, claimed the TMC president GK Vasan here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, GK Vasan said, the lethargic attitude of the state government over the slow process of paddy procurement, the farmers from the entire delta region were affected and the officials showed favouritism, the harvested paddy of several thousands of genuine farmers were damaged.

He charged that the State government failed to get the crop insurance claims to the farmers from the private insurance firms for the past four years.

He pointed out that the state government has been properly operating lorry service for transporting loads for the TASMAC outlets but failed to show the same interest in transporting the procured paddy and thus, the farmers lost their harvest in many places, he said.

He also blamed that the State government failed to organise all party meetings for the farmers' issues but organised all party meetings against SIR implementation. “Those parties afraid of the DMK took part in the all party meeting”, he said.

Vasan pointed out that the voters from Tamil Nadu are not ready to accept the SIR and so the Election Commission of India should create awareness among the people about the need for SIR. “We welcome the SIR but the DMK is afraid that it would lose in the election if the SIR is properly processed in Tamil Nadu,” Vasan said.