Vaiko migrates to TVK, but both MLAs stay put with DMK

Addressing reporters after the party's general council meeting in Chennai, Vaiko said his party would support the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK in the upcoming bypolls and work towards a friendly electoral understanding with it in the local body elections that is around the corner. But without the two MLAs, which is valuable for the ruling alliance, it remains to be seen what the TVK would decide during the due diligence round.

Vaiko said the MDMK had remained a loyal ally of the DMK for the past nine years, never publicly criticising the MK Stalin-led government, solely to prevent the BJP from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu. But the DMK’s alleged attempt to forge a post-poll understanding with the AIADMK was an "unforgivable political fraud", he said – strong words for a leader who had once claimed that he was the first one to back Narendra Modi for the prime minister post.