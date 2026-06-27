Missing MDMK MLA fuels defection buzz ahead alliance decision

CHENNAI: Ahead of the MDMK's crucial general council meeting on Saturday to decide the future of its nine-year alliance with the DMK, the absence of one of the party's two MLAs at its high-level committee meeting on Friday fuelled speculation that he could be preparing to join the DMK.
The party's high-level committee met in Chennai to deliberate on its political course before the general council takes a final call on whether to continue in the DMK-led alliance.
However, Sirkazhi MLA Senthil Selvan did not attend the meeting, prompting speculation that he may cross over to the DMK, on whose Rising Sun symbol he won the recent Assembly election.
The party's other MLA, Rajendran, who represents Kadayanallur, attended the meeting.
The MDMK contested four seats in the Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol and won two of them.
After assuming office as Chief Minister, Joseph Vijay paid a courtesy visit to MDMK general secretary Vaiko at his residence. Since then, the MDMK has increasingly expressed support for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government. Vaiko has also publicly stated that the party was compelled to contest the election on the Rising Sun symbol.
Political observers believe the MDMK could be exploring the possibility of aligning with the Vijay-led party in the future.
Last week, Vaiko met Chief Minister Vijay at the Secretariat. When reporters asked whether the MDMK would continue in the DMK alliance, he declined to give a direct answer, adding to speculation over the party's next political move.
Vaiko has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over the treatment meted out to the MDMK during its nine years in the DMK-led alliance. His son and MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko has also voiced similar concerns; but he clarified that the final decision would be taken democratically at the party's general council meeting on Saturday.