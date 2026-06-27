Missing MDMK MLA fuels defection buzz ahead alliance decision

The party's high-level committee met in Chennai to deliberate on its political course before the general council takes a final call on whether to continue in the DMK-led alliance.

However, Sirkazhi MLA Senthil Selvan did not attend the meeting, prompting speculation that he may cross over to the DMK, on whose Rising Sun symbol he won the recent Assembly election.

The party's other MLA, Rajendran, who represents Kadayanallur, attended the meeting.

The MDMK contested four seats in the Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol and won two of them.