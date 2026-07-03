Vaigai Selvan quits AIADMK, joins anti-EPS chorus; set to join TVK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister S Vaigai Selvan on Friday (July 3) resigned from the party, joining the chorus attacking general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in his resignation letter. Party sources said he is likely to join the ruling TVK soon.
In his letter addressed to Palaniswami, Vaigai Selvan said the defining quality of a true leader was the willingness to protect the party and its cadre even at personal cost. He alleged that a leader who pursued personal advancement while allowing the party and its workers to suffer could not be considered effective.
He also claimed that the AIADMK had lost its identity after deciding to align with the DMK following its electoral defeat.
Vaigai Selvan said he had continued to work for the party during the Assembly election despite being sidelined. The neglect he experienced within the organisation, he wrote, was "more painful than death".
Recalling his long association with the AIADMK since his student days, he said resigning from the party had caused him immense mental anguish. However, he added that the memories and experiences he gained while serving the party in various positions would remain with him throughout his life.
Vaigai Selvan was elected from Aruppukottai in the 2011 Assembly election and served as School Education Minister in the cabinet of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Most recently, he was the AIADMK Literary Wing Secretary and Principal Secretary of the party's spokesperson wing. He did not contest the 2026 Assembly election.