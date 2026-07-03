AIADMK to tie up with DMK, exodus to TVK starts: Aadhav

CHENNAI: TVK leader and Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday claimed that the DMK and AIADMK had reached an understanding and their leaders would soon announce an electoral alliance, while asserting that AIADMK cadres would move to the ruling TVK before any formal announcement.
Speaking at a function in Mahabalipuram where former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar, along with their supporters, joined the TVK, Aadhav said the proposed DMK-AIADMK alliance could be announced either ahead of the local body elections or that of the Lok Sabha polls.
He claimed that discussions between DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), EPS's son Mithun and a businessman had taken place soon after the Assembly election results were declared.
Claiming that the AIADMK was facing a steady exodus, Aadhav said, "By the time the DMK-AIADMK alliance is announced, all AIADMK cadres will have joined the TVK. AIADMK will become a letter-pad party. Only EPS and his son will remain in the party," he alleged.
He further claimed that efforts were underway within the AIADMK to elevate Mithun to a larger organisational role.
Referring to the Karur rally tragedy, Aadhav alleged that Stalin's defeat in the Kolathur constituency was the result of public anger over the incident. He added that the Karur incident had strengthened public support for the TVK. "Stalin should remember he will be the last chief minister from the DMK family," he said.