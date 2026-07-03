AIADMK to tie up with DMK, exodus to TVK starts: Aadhav

Claiming that the AIADMK was facing a steady exodus, Aadhav said, "By the time the DMK-AIADMK alliance is announced, all AIADMK cadres will have joined the TVK. AIADMK will become a letter-pad party. Only EPS and his son will remain in the party," he alleged.

He further claimed that efforts were underway within the AIADMK to elevate Mithun to a larger organisational role.

Referring to the Karur rally tragedy, Aadhav alleged that Stalin's defeat in the Kolathur constituency was the result of public anger over the incident. He added that the Karur incident had strengthened public support for the TVK. "Stalin should remember he will be the last chief minister from the DMK family," he said.