Usage of filthy comments in DMK’s DNA, says minister S Ramesh

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Ramesh said democracy gave the Opposition the right to protest but alleged that DMK leaders were using such protests to make filthy comments and spread fake information.

“Speaking filth is in the DMK’s DNA, and the party president MK Stalin has developed the party in such a way,” he charged.

Ramesh also alleged that a former HR&CE Minister had made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, the public and women, and said the State government would initiate legal action against him.