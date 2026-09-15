Usage of filthy comments in DMK’s DNA, says minister S Ramesh

TIRUCHY: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Monday (September 14) accused DMK of resorting to filthy comments and spreading fake information under the guise of protests, and said the TVK government would initiate legal action against those making abusive remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, ministers and the public, particularly women.
Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Ramesh said democracy gave the Opposition the right to protest but alleged that DMK leaders were using such protests to make filthy comments and spread fake information.
“Speaking filth is in the DMK’s DNA, and the party president MK Stalin has developed the party in such a way,” he charged.
Ramesh also alleged that a former HR&CE Minister had made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, the public and women, and said the State government would initiate legal action against him.
The minister also criticised the law-and-order situation during the previous regimes, saying its impact was still being felt. The government was taking all steps to curb the drug menace and ensure the safety of women, he said.
Asked about complaints of frequent unscheduled power cuts during night hours in recent days, including in his home constituency of Srirangam, Ramesh denied that there were power cuts in his constituency or elsewhere in the State. “The power cut complaint is a fake narrative of the DMK,” he said.
Ramesh said former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism of Vijay’s London visit was “baseless” and did not merit a response.
“It is not a political or ideological question. The former Chief Minister is making comments by sitting indoors, and it can be considered baseless criticism,” he said.
Ramesh said the TVK government was being appreciated by people from all walks of life and that Vijay had travelled to London with an aim of taking sportspersons from Tamil Nadu to the global arena.
He said the Chief Minister had also inaugurated a car race involving his long-time cine-world friend, actor Ajith Kumar.
“This is a step towards taking the greatness of Tamils to the world,” he said.