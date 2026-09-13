DMK MP Raja retracts abusive remarks after Kanimozhi’s veiled rebuke

CHENNAI: DMK MP A Raja on Sunday withdrew his controversial remarks against Minister R Nirmal Kumar amid criticism from political leaders, including a sharp reaction from DMK deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi, quoting Tiruvalluvar to indirectly ask him to hold his tongue.
The controversy erupted during the statewide demonstrations organised by the DMK on Saturday against the TVK government. The main Opposition had accused Chief Minister Vijay and Minister Nirmal Kumar of insulting the sacrifices of DMK leaders and those imprisoned during the Emergency. During his speech, Raja made some indecent remarks about minister Nirmalkumar, dragging his birth into question.
Amid mounting criticism of such uncouth remarks, Raja announced that he was withdrawing them. In a post on X, the former Union minister said he had no hesitation in taking back his words.
However, Raja maintained a combative tone in the post, saying he regretted questioning a person's "identity" as an emotional reaction to the pain caused by the deliberate, repeated ridicule of a leader's "identity" and "truth," a leader who had emerged through sacrifice.
"I have no hesitation in taking back my words. If you do not reform yourself, you will be corrected," Raja said.
Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi appeared to respond to the controversy indirectly by posting a Tirukkural on X. She quoted "yaakaavaa raayinum naakaakka kaavaakkaal sokaappar sollizhukkup pattu." The couplet advises people to guard their speech, warning that failing to control one's tongue can lead to suffering caused by one's own words. Kanimozhi did not name anyone or make any direct reference to the controversy in her post.