DMK MP Raja retracts abusive remarks after Kanimozhi’s veiled rebuke

The controversy erupted during the statewide demonstrations organised by the DMK on Saturday against the TVK government. The main Opposition had accused Chief Minister Vijay and Minister Nirmal Kumar of insulting the sacrifices of DMK leaders and those imprisoned during the Emergency. During his speech, Raja made some indecent remarks about minister Nirmalkumar, dragging his birth into question.

Amid mounting criticism of such uncouth remarks, Raja announced that he was withdrawing them. In a post on X, the former Union minister said he had no hesitation in taking back his words.

However, Raja maintained a combative tone in the post, saying he regretted questioning a person's "identity" as an emotional reaction to the pain caused by the deliberate, repeated ridicule of a leader's "identity" and "truth," a leader who had emerged through sacrifice.