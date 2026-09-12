Won't allow bid to belittle sacrifices, warns DMK MP Raja

Accusing CM Vijay of failing to answer questions raised in the Assembly, he accused the ruling side of attempting to undermine the DMK president's political history.

Raja also hit out at Minister R Nirmalkumar over his remarks questioning whether Stalin was arrested under MISA. Recalling Stalin's imprisonment during the Emergency, Raja said the DMK would not accept any attempt to deny or belittle the sacrifices made by its leaders.

Raja also made certain uncouth remarks about Minister Nirmalkumar raising doubts about Stalin's MISA arrest, which led to condemnation.