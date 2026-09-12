Won't allow bid to belittle sacrifices, warns DMK MP Raja

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja questioned Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay's political maturity at a rally in Chennai to condemn his remarks against DMK chief MK Stalin's detention under MISA.
Accusing CM Vijay of failing to answer questions raised in the Assembly, he accused the ruling side of attempting to undermine the DMK president's political history.
Raja also hit out at Minister R Nirmalkumar over his remarks questioning whether Stalin was arrested under MISA. Recalling Stalin's imprisonment during the Emergency, Raja said the DMK would not accept any attempt to deny or belittle the sacrifices made by its leaders.
Raja also made certain uncouth remarks about Minister Nirmalkumar raising doubts about Stalin's MISA arrest, which led to condemnation.
At a protest in north Chennai, former Minister PK Sekarbabu claimed that the Assembly was the safest place for CM Vijay to make such false remarks. He said the DMK was like a wounded tiger and would give a fitting reply.
In south Chennai, the DMK staged a protest near the Kalaignar Arch in Saidapet, with more than 1,000 party cadres raising slogans against Chief Minister Vijay.