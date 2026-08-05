Udhayanidhi Stalin unfit to be MLA, let alone LoP: Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Condemning the alleged controversial remarks made by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Tuesday questioned the former Deputy Chief Minister’s fundamental eligibility to hold public office.
“He doesn’t even have the basic fitness to serve as a Member of the Legislative Assembly or the Leader of the Opposition. Such a mindset is completely unacceptable for public office,” Nirmalkumar asserted. He further emphasised the broader social implications of such remarks made by prominent figures.
“When a Leader of the Opposition, not just an ordinary person, speaks so vulgarly in a public forum, what kind of impact will this have?” he asked, demanding immediate and strict legal action. “Whoever speaks vulgarly against women in public must face legal consequences. The police should arrest them immediately, “ he added.
Meanwhile, Nirmalkumar lauded his party’s president, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, for his handling of the situation. “Our leader, Vijay, is doing exactly what Amma (J Jayalalithaa) or Puratchi Thalaivar MGR would have done if they were here,” he said.
The minister also launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of “political opportunism” and failing to defend his party’s legacy. “Palaniswami is hiding behind the DMK. When Udhayanidhi spoke derogatorily about ‘Amma’ in the past, Palaniswami was the Chief Minister. He didn’t take any action then; he just watched quietly,” he added.