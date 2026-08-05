Udhayanidhi Stalin unfit to be MLA, let alone LoP: Minister Nirmalkumar

“He doesn’t even have the basic fitness to serve as a Member of the Legislative Assembly or the Leader of the Opposition. Such a mindset is completely unacceptable for public office,” Nirmalkumar asserted. He further emphasised the broader social implications of such remarks made by prominent figures.

“When a Leader of the Opposition, not just an ordinary person, speaks so vulgarly in a public forum, what kind of impact will this have?” he asked, demanding immediate and strict legal action. “Whoever speaks vulgarly against women in public must face legal consequences. The police should arrest them immediately, “ he added.