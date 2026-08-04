EPS criticises LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin for remarks against women, condemns TVK govt over his arrest

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday (August 4) condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, questioning its timing on the eve of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget session.
In a post on X, Palaniswami said he had repeatedly maintained that Udhayanidhi Stalin should exercise caution while making public statements.
At the same time, he said the remarks allegedly made by Udhayanidhi against women were unacceptable and did not reflect the responsibility expected of a Leader of the Opposition.
However, Palaniswami questioned the decision to proceed with the arrest just a day before the Budget session is scheduled to commence. He said the timing had raised suspicions that the state government was acting with a political motive.
The AIADMK leader alleged that the government was attempting to prevent the Leader of the Opposition from participating in the Assembly proceedings and conduct the Budget session in his absence.
Palaniswami urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately withdraw the arrest action, stating that the Assembly Budget session is set to begin on Wednesday.