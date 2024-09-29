TN Cabinet reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as deputy CM shortly; Senthilbalaji all set to become Minister again

CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to be sworn in as the deputy CM of Tamil Nadu in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here at 3.30 pm. The swearing-in of four new Ministers, including V Senthilbalaji, will also be held.

The Ministers whose portfolios have been changed will be part of the function.

Amid a growing chorus in the party for his elevation, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was elevated as the deputy CM on Saturday with additional responsibility, in a cabinet reshuffle that saw the return of V Senthilbalaji to the council of ministers two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.

The ruling DMK's rank and file had been seeking 46 year-old Udhayanidhi's promotion with an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls in the state, which the party is keen to win and retain power in the state.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, Stalin "recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."

Udhayanidhi, who has produced and distributed a number of Tamil films featuring top stars including Kamal Haasan and Vijay, is also the DMK's Youth Wing chief. He has also acted as the male lead in a number of Tamil flicks, including the hit 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.'

Another speculation that was proven right was Senthilbalaji's return. On Thursday, he walked out of jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, ending his 471-day incarceration. The agency had arrested him on June 14, 2023. He was then Minister for Electricity and also held the Excise and Prohibition portfolio.

Besides Balaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and S M Nasar have been inducted in the cabinet.

A Dalit chief minister might be a distant reality in the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu, but the State is most likely to see a Dalit become its Higher Education Minister in less than a day. Highly placed DMK sources disclosed to DT Next that Chief Minister Stalin has picked three-time MLA Govi Chezhian, representing Thiruvidaimaruthur reserve constituency in Thanjavur district, for the coveted Higher Education portfolio.

Chezhian, who is currently the Chief Government Whip, would step into the shoes of K Ponmudy, a veteran who has been stripped off the Higher Education portfolio and allotted a relatively insignificant Forest portfolio on Saturday by Stalin.

Sources confided to this newspaper that debutant minister R Rajendran, one of the DMK secretaries of Salem district and lone MLA from the native district of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, would be allotted Tourism portfolio, replacing K Ramachandran who has been dropped from the cabinet.

‘Avadi’ SM Nasar would likely be allotted Minorities Welfare portfolio, replacing ‘Gingee’ KS Masthan who has been shown the door by the DMK leadership. Nasar was dropped as Milk and Dairy Development minister in an earlier cabinet reshuffle.

Additionally, sources privy to the portfolio discussions in the DMK revealed that Senthilbalaji would retain the Electricity portfolio he held prior to ‘quitting’ the cabinet following his arrest in June last year.

Meanwhile, as part of the Cabinet reshuffle excercise on Saturday, the portfolios of many ministers were changed.

Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan was given the Backward Classes Welfare portfolio while Dr M Mathiventhan, who was holding the Forests portfolio, has been given Adi Dravidar Welfare.



Finance Minster Thangam Thennarasu has been given additional portfolio of Environment and Climate Change.

R S Rajakannappan, holding Backward Classes Welfare portfolio, is Milk and Dairy Development and Khadi minister.



Three ministers were dropped --- T Mano Thangaraj who held the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee S Masthan and K Ramachandran (Tourism).

(With inputs from PTI and Bureau)