Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated reshuffle of the Tamil Nadu cabinet took place in the late hours of September 28.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 29 at 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Chennai

Reports also stated that, 3 ministers including Mano Thangaraj are dropped from the Stalin Cabinet.

A letter from Raj Bhavan stated, "The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."

According to the statement issued, portfolio allocation for V Senthilbalaji, Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, SM Nasar are yet to be announced.

Governor RN Ravi has also approved the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin to drop T. Mano Thangaraj, Gingee K.S.Masthan, and K. Ramachandran from the Council of Ministers.

Senior DMK leader K Ponmudy was sent out of Higher Education to much lighter Forest Department, which was till now held by a much junior leader.

SM Nasar, the DMK strong man in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, was dropped from the Cabinet in May 2023. He has managed to return to the Cabinet but the portfolio to be allocated to him is yet to be announced.











