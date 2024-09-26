Supreme Court grants bail to ex-TN minister Senthilbalaji in money laundering case

CHENNAI: In a major relief for former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji, the Supreme Court granted him bail in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The top court had reserved its verdict on August 12 after hearing submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Balaji.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14, 2023, from his residence in Chennai. The case was registered over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as transport minister in the then AIADMK regime. He was lodged in the Central Puzhal Prison here for 470 days.

While delivering their verdict on the DMK leader's plea, the apex court cited a delay in the trial of the ED case as grounds for granting bail to him.

The bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih held that stringent bail provisions and delay in trial cannot go together, as reported by Live Law.

The apex court cited a delay in the trial of the ED case as grounds for granting bail to the DMK leader.

Balaji has been directed to execute a bond amount of Rs 25 lakh and sign at the ED office in Chennai on Mondays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, DMK's Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango said Balaji would be released from jail by evening or tomorrow morning, as reported by Thanthi TV. Speaking outside the Supreme Court, the lawyer said that legally, there would be no obstacle to Balaji's reinduction as minister.

The ED had on August 12 last year filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji.

On October 19, the Madras High Court had dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea. A local court has also dismissed his bail petitions thrice.

(With inputs from Bureau and PTI)