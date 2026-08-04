Thanjavur: Udhayanidhi refuses to get down from police vehicle at Sengipatti police station

The police had initially planned to question Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Thanjavur South Police Station. However, he was taken to Sengipatti Police Station instead of being brought into Thanjavur city, reportedly due to the presence of a large number of DMK cadres near the Thanjavur South police station.

Udhayanidhi Stalin told the police that, as per the court's order, he should be questioned at the concerned police station and refused to get down from the police vehicle, according to a Thanthi TV bulletin.