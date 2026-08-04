Thanjavur: Udhayanidhi refuses to get down from police vehicle at Sengipatti police station

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly refused to get down from a police vehicle after being taken to Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the case against him over the 'double meaning' remark against actor Trisha.
The police had initially planned to question Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Thanjavur South Police Station. However, he was taken to Sengipatti Police Station instead of being brought into Thanjavur city, reportedly due to the presence of a large number of DMK cadres near the Thanjavur South police station.
Udhayanidhi Stalin told the police that, as per the court's order, he should be questioned at the concerned police station and refused to get down from the police vehicle, according to a Thanthi TV bulletin.
The State witnessed high drama today after police arrived at the DMK leader and Chepauk MLA's Neelankarai residence in the morning and took him away in a police vehicle for questioning, shortly after a TVK women's wing functionary in Thanjavur filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi's remark on actor Trisha while attacking Chief Minister Vijay at a Cauvery agitation yesterday. Angry DMK cadre raised slogans against the ruling party, protesting against the police action, outside his residence, outside Anna Arivalayam, and in Thanjavur, as well as on the route taken by the police vehicle en route Thanjavur.
Several of them were detained by the police. Later, the Madras High Court instructed to let the DMK leader out on station bail today itself after inquiry, after the State submitted it had no intention of seeking his judicial remand.