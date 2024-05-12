Two women electrocuted in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, two women, both hailing from Tiruchy, were electrocuted after they accidentally stepped on a snapped electric line on a farm at Somarasampettai on Saturday.

According to police, two women, who were identified as S Selvi (48) and S Rathika (44) both residents of Malliyampathu in Tiruchy, went to apply manure in a plantain farm, owned by a person named Soorya, at Somarasampettai on Saturday morning.

When they went to the field, they failed to notice a high-tension power cable that had snapped and fallen and accidentally stepped on the cable. As the line was still active, both were thrown off to some distance and killed on the spot.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the Tangedco officials as a precautionary measure suspended supply on the high-tension line.

As news of the duo’s death spread, people from far and near gathered at the trouble spot and a team from Somarasampettai police station along with Tangedco officials reached the area and conducted investigations.

Police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Tiruchy GH for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, residents from the village of the two victims staged a protest against the Tangedco officials for being lethargic. They said the officials should conduct periodical inspection of power lines of all types and assure the stability of the lines to avoid such tragedies.