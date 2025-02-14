Two arrested in fake Thirunallar temple website scam

CHENNAI: Two people have been arrested for running a fake website that tricked devotees of the Thirunallar Saneeswaran Temple in Karaikal district for years, according to a Thanthi TV report.

For years, the fake website collected crores of money from devotees, including those from other states and abroad.

It took payments by offering services like darshan, archana, and abhishekam, misleading thousands of people.

After the temple’s administrative officer filed a complaint, the police found that one of the accused, a woman, had collaborated with a temple priest to carry out the fraud.

Authorities suspect more people from the Thirunallar area may be involved.