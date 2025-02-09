Fake Thirunallar temple website defrauds devotees for years, probe under way

Begin typing your search...

    The site has reportedly collected crores of rupees by offering services such as darshan, archana, and abhishekam, added a Thanthi TV report.

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A fake website, impersonating the official portal of the Thirunallar Saneeswaran Temple in Karaikal district, has been deceiving thousands of devotees for years, including many from abroad and other states.

    The site has reportedly collected crores of rupees in lieu of services such as darshan, archana, and abhishekam offered to the deities, added a Thanthi TV report.

    The temple's administrative officer has filed a formal complaint with the police. Authorities suspect that individuals from the Thirunallar area may be involved in this scam.

