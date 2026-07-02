TVK's Aadhav Arjuna claims DMK-AIADMK reach agreement, DMK denies charge

Arjuna, who is Minister for Public Works and Sports Development in the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led newly formed government, claimed that an electoral agreement has already been reached between DMK and AIADMK leadership and a formal announcement was expected before the upcoming local body or Lok Sabha elections.

Denying the charge, DMK leader S Reghupathy stressed that his party has no desire to form an alliance with the AIADMK to seize power, reiterating that party president M K Stalin held no such intent.

He maintained that the DMK will come to power through people's mandate and will not rely on illegitimate means to occupy the government.

Responding to allegations of "horse-trading" involving the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam legislators, Reghupathy told reporters that the DMK had clarified that they have no interest in engaging in horse-trading or toppling the current government. The party leader had already stated that the DMK will function as a responsible opposition party, he recalled.

"The DMK values democracy over financial muscle. We have no intent to topple the government," he emphasised.