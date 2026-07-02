DMK MP Kanimozhi takes dig at political alliances, refers to 'washing machine' model in Tamil Nadu

C Vijayabaskar, who has previously served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister, highlighted his long public career spanning over 35 years. He recalled his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that he had worked with full dedication to ensure effective public health management and safeguard citizens during the crisis period. He said his decision to join TVK comes after careful consideration of his future role in public life.

Similarly, former Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, who has been active in public life for over 43 years, also confirmed his induction into the party. He said that during his ministerial tenure, he worked extensively to strengthen and improve the Transport Department and described the five years of his service as a "golden era" for the department.

He further highlighted his continued engagement with the people of Karur, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was actively involved in relief and support measures.

Both leaders expressed confidence in the leadership of Joseph Vijay and stated that their association with TVK would help them contribute more effectively to public welfare and development initiatives in Tamil Nadu. With this development, TVK is expected to witness a notable political boost as experienced leaders from a major regional party join its ranks ahead of its next phase of organisational expansion.