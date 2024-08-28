TVK writes to Villupuram SP seeking police protection for first state conference

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand on Wednesday wrote to the Superintendent of Police, Villupuram, seeking police protection for the party's first state conference, which is scheduled to be held near Vikravandi's V.Salai on September 23.

TVK's first public meeting led by party chief Vijay is set to take place on 23.09.2024 in V.Salai Village near Villupuram.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay introduced his party flag on 22.08.2024 at his party headquarters in Panaiyur.

After unveiling the flag and symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Thursday, actor and TVK chief Vijay emphasised working together for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Actor Vijay entered into politics and announced the name of his party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February this year.