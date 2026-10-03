TVK moves ECI against Stalin over remarks on Dharapuram candidate

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday petitioned the Election Commission against DMK president M K Stalin, alleging that he made derogatory and body-shaming remarks against its Dharapuram Assembly bypoll candidate P Sathyabama during an election campaign meeting on Friday.
In a complaint submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, TVK general secretary (election campaign management) and Minister Aadhav Arjuna alleged that Stalin made the remarks while addressing a campaign meeting in Dharapuram on Friday. The complaint said Stalin questioned how Sathyabama could perform a ‘sommersault with such a body’, which the party described as a disparaging reference to her physical appearance.
The TVK contended that the alleged remark was unrelated to Sathyabama’s political position, public record or candidature and instead directly commented on her physical appearance. It alleged that the statement violated the Model Code of Conduct and amounted to harassment of a woman candidate.
Aadhav further alleged that such remarks could discourage women from participating in public life and referred to Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.
Seeking action, the TVK leader urged the Election Commission to cancel Stalin’s star campaigner status and direct the District Returning Officer to register an FIR against him under the state law. He also sought steps to ensure Sathyabama’s free and fearless participation in the election campaign.