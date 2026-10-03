TVK moves ECI against Stalin over remarks on Dharapuram candidate

The TVK contended that the alleged remark was unrelated to Sathyabama’s political position, public record or candidature and instead directly commented on her physical appearance. It alleged that the statement violated the Model Code of Conduct and amounted to harassment of a woman candidate.

Aadhav further alleged that such remarks could discourage women from participating in public life and referred to Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.