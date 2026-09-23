Posters question TVK candidate Sathyabama’s return to Dharapuram poll fray

COIMBATORE: Posters questioning TVK candidate P. Sathyabama’s resignation as MLA and her decision to return to the electoral fray have appeared at several locations in Dharapuram, adding to the growing controversy surrounding her campaign for the by-polls.
The posters, purportedly put up on behalf of the people of Dharapuram, carry pointed questions, including: “Why this resignation? Who asked you to commit this betrayal?” and “After winning, why did you abandon the people of Dharapuram?”
The posters have appeared at several locations, including Madathupalayam, Chinnaya Goundampalayam, Panamarathupalayam, Uppar Dam and along the road leading to Poolavadi.
Sathyabama, who was elected MLA from the Dharapuram constituency on an AIADMK ticket, resigned from the post and subsequently joined the TVK. She is now contesting the by-election from the same constituency, seeking a fresh mandate.
Her resignation and political switch have increasingly become contentious issues during the campaign, with sections of residents questioning her decision to resign after winning the seat and subsequently return to the constituency as a candidate.
The issue came to the fore again on Wednesday when a group of residents confronted Sathyabama during her campaign at Periyakumarapalayam panchayat near Kundadam. They questioned her over her resignation and decision to contest the by-election again.
The exchange turned heated, following which Sathyabama and TVK functionaries appealed to the gathering over a loudspeaker, saying that those who wished could vote for the TVK and those who did not could choose not to vote for the party. Sathyabama subsequently cut short her campaign and left the spot.
Later, a similar confrontation took place during Sathyabama’s campaign at Nallipalayam near Kundadam. A resident questioned her on the switch over and accused her of joining the TVK after allegedly receiving money. Sathyabama rejected the allegation and asked him to produce evidence to substantiate the claim. The heated exchange caused a brief commotion and was captured on video, which subsequently circulated on social media.