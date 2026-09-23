Posters question TVK candidate Sathyabama’s return to Dharapuram poll fray

The posters, purportedly put up on behalf of the people of Dharapuram, carry pointed questions, including: “Why this resignation? Who asked you to commit this betrayal?” and “After winning, why did you abandon the people of Dharapuram?”

The posters have appeared at several locations, including Madathupalayam, Chinnaya Goundampalayam, Panamarathupalayam, Uppar Dam and along the road leading to Poolavadi.

Sathyabama, who was elected MLA from the Dharapuram constituency on an AIADMK ticket, resigned from the post and subsequently joined the TVK. She is now contesting the by-election from the same constituency, seeking a fresh mandate.

Her resignation and political switch have increasingly become contentious issues during the campaign, with sections of residents questioning her decision to resign after winning the seat and subsequently return to the constituency as a candidate.