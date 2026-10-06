TVK-led bloc faces first electoral test in bypolls today

TVK founder Vijay campaigned for two days each in Dharapuram and Madurantakam, holding roadshows and making local stops, including visits to a temple, a tea shop and a tractor ride, in an effort to connect with voters. DMK president MK Stalin campaigned for a day in each constituency. His remarks about the physical appearance of TVK's Dharapuram candidate P Sathyabama drew criticism from political parties.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was the sole campaigner for his party in both constituencies and directly targeted Vijay during his campaign. The party's campaign, however, was affected by internal dissent, with Palaniswami keeping senior leaders SP Velumani, P Thangamani and CVe Shanmugam away from the campaign.

The opposition has alleged that the vacancies were created through "horse-trading" by TVK, forcing voters to return to the polls within months of the Assembly election. TVK has rejected the charge, saying the AIADMK MLAs resigned after becoming disillusioned with Palaniswami’s alleged attempts to join hands with the DMK.