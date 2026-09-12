CM Vijay appoints Aadhav, Arunraj to oversee Maduranthakam, Dharapuram bypolls respectively

The party said the teams would carry out election-related work in their respective constituencies, while the observers would oversee the work across both seats. It urged party cadres to extend their cooperation to the teams, as per an official statement.

Vijay also called on party members to work towards securing victory for TVK candidates under the party's 'Whistle' symbol and achieving the largest victory margin in the history of by-elections.

The party said it would soon organise public outreach programmes in the two constituencies in support of its candidates.