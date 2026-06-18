TVK govt ropes in experts from IIT-Madras, mulls AI-driven grid to address power cut issues

CM Vijay chairs meeting

Facing public anger over outages, including instances where the people hit the street in anger, the government had said that though Tamil Nadu does not face any electricity shortage, intermittent outages continue to be reported in parts of Chennai and other urban areas due to ageing electrical equipment, underground cable faults, rising power consumption, maintenance works, and accidental damage to power cables during road excavation by various service agencies.

On June 16, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a review meeting to understand and address the issues concerning the energy sector, during which it was decided that the government would invest Rs 2,275 crore to upgrade power infrastructure