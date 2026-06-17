Facing public fury over power cuts, TN government plans Rs 2,275-crore infrastructure upgrade

Across the state, work is under way on 121 new and upgraded substations at a cost of Rs 10,109 crore, while another 231 substations have been proposed with an estimated investment of Rs 15,032 crore, said the official release issued after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The chief minister reviewed power generation, demand, distribution and infrastructure development activities being undertaken by the energy department and subsidiary companies of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

The official release said that even though the state does not face any electricity shortage, intermittent outages continue to be reported in parts of Chennai and other urban areas owing to ageing electrical equipment, underground cable faults, rising power consumption, maintenance works and accidental damage to power cables during road excavation by various service agencies.