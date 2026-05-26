TVK govt cheating farmers in the name of crop loan waiver, alleges Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of misleading farmers through its crop loan waiver announcement.
In a statement, Udhayanidhi said the ruling party had promised during the election campaign that all crop loans of farmers owning up to five acres of land would be fully waived.
“Now, the government has announced a complete waiver only for loans up to Rs 50,000. This is injustice to farmers and a massive betrayal of trust,” he alleged.
The DMK leader also referred to the government’s earlier announcement regarding free electricity, claiming that the promise of free power up to 200 units was later diluted with conditions related to higher consumption slabs.
“Now they are committing a scam in the name of crop loan waiver,” he charged.
Udhayanidhi questioned whether people should mentally prepare themselves for more such “deceptions” from the government in the future.