Free power supply up to 200 units to benefit 1.46 cr domestic consumers

The scheme of providing the first 100 units of electricity free was introduced in 2016 by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after assuming office for a second consecutive term. According to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) data, around 2.46 crore domestic consumers currently benefit under the existing scheme, of whom nearly 77 lakh consumers do not pay any electricity bill as their consumption remains within 100 units.



With the revised order increasing the free consumption slab to 200 units for households consuming less than 500 units, as many as 1.46 crore consumers are expected to benefit. This excludes the 77 lakh consumers already covered under the earlier scheme.