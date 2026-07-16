DVAC’s anti-graft WhatsApp helpline flooded with complaints on Day 1

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) received an overwhelming response on the first day after the Tamil Nadu government launched its anti-bribery WhatsApp helpline, 94981 80936, to enable the public to report corruption and demands for bribes from officials.
According to DVAC sources, the control room handled more than 500 calls on the first day. While many callers sought to report alleged instances of bribery that they faced, officials also received a large number of general enquiries and even unrelated calls.
To manage the torrent of response from the public, the DVAC was forced to modify its system and began asking complainants to submit details through WhatsApp text messages or voice notes instead of lengthy phone conversations. Officials said each complaint would be examined and acted upon based on its nature and priority.
The surge in complaints came after the State government directed all government offices to prominently display DVAC's contact details along with anti-bribery awareness boards carrying the slogan, "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence".
Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar instructed all government departments, district Collectors, local bodies, and public sector undertakings to install bilingual (Tamil and English) notice boards at prominent locations. Departments have also been asked to display the same anti-corruption message on their official websites with a link to the DVAC portal.
The notice boards will include the DVAC's address, telephone numbers, WhatsApp number, fax number, and email ID to enable the public to lodge complaints. Inspection wings and district inspection cells have been directed to verify compliance during inspections, reinforcing a series of Government Orders issued since 2006 to strengthen vigilance and public awareness against corruption.
Beyond Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay’s star power, war on corruption has been the most important plank for the party during its Assembly election campaign.