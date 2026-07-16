DVAC’s anti-graft WhatsApp helpline flooded with complaints on Day 1

According to DVAC sources, the control room handled more than 500 calls on the first day. While many callers sought to report alleged instances of bribery that they faced, officials also received a large number of general enquiries and even unrelated calls.

To manage the torrent of response from the public, the DVAC was forced to modify its system and began asking complainants to submit details through WhatsApp text messages or voice notes instead of lengthy phone conversations. Officials said each complaint would be examined and acted upon based on its nature and priority.