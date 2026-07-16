TVK expels Chengalpattu functionary over bribery charges soon after viral video

CHENNAI: The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday (July 15) expelled one of its functionaries from the party, including its primary membership, following allegations of corruption.
In a statement, Chengalpattu East District Secretary CV Dhinakaran announced the removal of Veera alias Veerasamy, who was serving as the district joint secretary.
He said the disciplinary action was taken as Veerasamy had acted against the party's principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.
Veerasamy is also the president of the Mambakkam Village Panchayat. According to the allegations, he accepted Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor to facilitate the clearance of pending payments for road construction work.
Viral video that appeared to be covertly recorded by the contractor while speaking to Veera went viral on Wednesday, hours after the TVK government launched a WhatsApp helpline, 94981 80936, to enable the public to report incidents of corruption in government offices.