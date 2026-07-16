TVK expels Chengalpattu functionary over bribery charges soon after viral video

In a statement, Chengalpattu East District Secretary CV Dhinakaran announced the removal of Veera alias Veerasamy, who was serving as the district joint secretary.

He said the disciplinary action was taken as Veerasamy had acted against the party's principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Veerasamy is also the president of the Mambakkam Village Panchayat. According to the allegations, he accepted Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor to facilitate the clearance of pending payments for road construction work.