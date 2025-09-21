TVK functionaries booked for wall collapse during Nagapattinam event

CHENNAI: Police have filed a case against the district functionaries of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after a compound wall collapsed in Nagapattinam on Saturday (September 20).

According to a Thanthi TV report, the collapse occurred when TVK cadres climbed the wall to get a better view of TVK chief Vijay’s speech.

Vijay was holding the second leg of his statewide campaign in the Nagapattinam district ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

