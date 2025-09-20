‘Commission’ govt has cheated farmers: Vijay sharpens DMK attack

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay, on Saturday took his political fight directly to DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin's native turf of Tiruvarur and said his party's goal is to ensure that there is no "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu. He also accused the government of allowing crores to be siphoned off from Delta farmers through illegal commissions at procurement centres, even as it imposed power cuts and curbs to disrupt his political rallies in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

Sporting a green headgear, the TVK chief in Tiruvarur, alleged that farmers in the Cauvery Delta were being fleeced at procurement centres. “A commission of Rs 40 is charged for loading and unloading a 40-kg paddy bag, while the government provides only Rs 10. This works out to Rs 1,000 per tonne. Over the last four years, crores of rupees have been siphoned off from farmers. This was told to me directly by the farmers, and farmers don’t lie," he said.

"Chief Minister sir, this has happened under your rule. For you, 40 for 40 may mean election results. But for Delta farmers, 40 for 40 is the commission looted from their stomachs. What do you have to say for this?" he asked, wearing a green shawl in solidarity with farmers.

Turning his fire on CM Stalin, Vijay compared him unfavourably to his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. "Karunanidhi proudly revived the historic Tiruvarur chariot (temple car) festival. But his son has tied down Tamil Nadu's chariot from moving. Instead of progress, the State is paralysed. Yet he boasts of it as an achievement," he charged.

Highlighting Tiruvarur district's poor infrastructure, Vijay, without naming Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, accused him of serving only the first family of the State. "He works only for Stalin's house, not for the people," Vijay said.

He reiterated that the TVK's poll promises would be practical and truthful. "We will not issue false manifestos. Our goal is a Tamil Nadu free of poverty, corruption, and dynastic dominance, where governance is guided by conscience," he declared.

Vijay slams DMK govt for Tiruvarur’s ‘sorry plight’

Highlighting the district's poor infrastructure, Vijay said Tiruvarur, despite being Karunanidhi's birthplace, lacked even basic amenities. "There are more slums here than in Nagapattinam. The university doesn't have all departments, the medical college lacks functioning equipment, and the bus stand is disconnected from the highway. The demand for the Kumbakonam–Jayankondam–Virudhachalam–Needamangalam rail line has been pending for 50 years," he said.

Veiled reference to Eelam

Amid the long-standing controversy over the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam's (LTTE) role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Vijay made a veiled reference to the slain LTTE leader, describing him as someone who showed "motherly affection" towards Tamils in Sri Lanka and across the world.

Speaking in Puthur in Nagapattinam, Vijay said the plight of Eelam Tamils was as significant as that of Tamil Nadu's fishermen. "Our ties with Eelam Tamils are like an umbilical bond. Their survival and dignity are equally important," he said, pledging to stand by their cause.

Reiterating his longstanding support for the fishing community, Vijay recalled his participation in a 2011 Nagapattinam protest after attacks on fishermen. "Raising our voice for fishermen is not a crime, it is our duty and right," he declared.

“Unlike the DMK, which merely writes letters, the TVK would work towards lasting solutions for Tamil Nadu fishermen and Sri Lankan Tamils,” Vijay said.

Highlighting local issues, he criticised the absence of fish processing factories, a marine college, and adequate job-generating industries in the district, despite Nagapattinam port being the state's second-largest for exports. He also warned against the impact of unregulated shrimp farms on farmlands and marine resources.

Calling for urgent measures against coastal erosion, Vijay urged that mangrove forests be expanded to protect vulnerable villages. He also sought the development of tourism hubs and salt export facilities to strengthen livelihoods.

‘Absurd,’ says Vijay on curbs

Accusing the DMK government of trying to throttle his fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) through restrictions that he mocked as both authoritarian and absurd, Vijay ridiculed alleged efforts to cramp his political rallies, which were wreaking havoc often due to unprecedented crowds.

“In Ariyalur, the moment I started speaking, they snapped the power,” he told the cheering crowd. “In Trichy, they cut the wires. CM sir, I am asking you— if an RSS leader, Modiji, or the Union Home Minister comes here, will you cut power like that? Try doing that. Your basement will shake, le (isn’t it)? Aren’t you secret friends?” he asked.

Arriving in Tiruchi on a chartered flight in the morning, Vijay set out for Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur by suburban routes, skirting city limits under a heavy security presence. Police and paramilitary personnel, citing precautionary measures, held back throngs of his supporters outside the airport gates. Despite restrictions, a massive crowd thronged his meetings in both districts, with cadres climbing trees, poles, and even makeshift platforms to catch a glimpse of the star politician.