TVK distributes QR based ID cards for party’s upcoming general council meeting
The party's general secretary N Anand has distributed the ID cards to TVK's district secretaries
CHENNAI: Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has started the distribution of identity cards with QR codes for its party general council meeting, scheduled for March 28 in Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the party's general secretary N Anand has distributed the ID cards to TVK's district secretaries.
Ahead of the general council meet, the party has also formed five committees to handle various tasks in preparation.
