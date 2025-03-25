Begin typing your search...

    TVK distributes QR based ID cards for party’s upcoming general council meeting

    The party's general secretary N Anand has distributed the ID cards to TVK's district secretaries

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 March 2025 8:51 AM IST
    TVK distributes QR based ID cards for party’s upcoming general council meeting
    X

    Actor Vijay (Justin George)

    CHENNAI: Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has started the distribution of identity cards with QR codes for its party general council meeting, scheduled for March 28 in Chennai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the party's general secretary N Anand has distributed the ID cards to TVK's district secretaries.

    Ahead of the general council meet, the party has also formed five committees to handle various tasks in preparation.

    Also Read:TVK forms five committees for upcoming party general body meeting

    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X