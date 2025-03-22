TVK forms five committees for upcoming party general body meeting

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has formed five committees to handle various tasks in preparation for its party general body meeting, scheduled for March 28.

In an official statement, TVK General Secretary N Anand announced that the meeting will be led by the Vijay.

To ensure smooth operations during the event, the following committees have been established.

*Welcome committee

*Stage and indoor management committee

*Technical committee

*Media management committee

*Hospitality committee

All party members and supporters are requested offer their full co-operation to ensure success of the upcoming meeting.