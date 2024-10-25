TVK conference: Posters featuring collage of MGR and actor Vijay displayed in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In preparation for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first state conference, advertisements showcasing attention-grabbing slogans have appeared throughout the city.

Notably, posters near Government hospital in front of the Coimbatore railway station have prominent slogan boldly declares, "MGR is back, bringing people’s governance."

The posters feature images of MGR alongside Vijay, according to a Maalaimalar report.

One poster evokes nostalgia with a scene reminiscent of the film "Enga Veettu Pillai," depicting both leaders appearing to twist a waistcloth.

Another poster proclaims, "The future of Tamil Nadu lies in the hope of the younger generation anticipating good governance."

The display of these posters has intensified the anticipation surrounding the conference, especially with cutouts of renowned leaders like Periyar and Anna already set up at the venue.

Vijay fans are eagerly preparing to attend the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s conference in Vikravandi on the 27 Oct.

With a substantial fan base in the Kongu region, thousands are expected to participate in the event.

Private buses and vans have been booked for transportation, with vehicles from Coimbatore, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, and Thudiyalur are scheduled to depart.

Fans plan to carry party flags and chant slogans as they make their way to the conference, further energizing the atmosphere.